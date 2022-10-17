Grehound Racing: Kasko Cash heads for Keeper with unbeaten Rees Jones prospect

The final in a wonderful renewal of the 2022 Kasko Dog Foods ON2 525-Yard Stake was the feature of a warm Saturday programme at Thurles Greyhound Stadium last weekend and completing a wonderful career start in the prestigious event, Nicholas Colton’s Keeperhill Cash (Confident Rankin-Work Your Head) kept his unbeaten record intact with a strong running performance to claim the €2000 winner’s prize.



Catching the eye when battling bravely for opening round victory in 29.28 (-20), the Barbara Rees Jones trained September 2020 youngster progressed for that experience when improving to a brilliant 28.80 (-20) in his dominant semi-final defeat of Cluain Creed and matched that form on Saturday when finding a smart break from his repeat draw in trap 6.



To his inside, it was Johnny The Greek who would put the pace to the race from trap 3 and the unbeaten Paul Brussell’s challenger would secure the rails position on the run to the corner while defending a narrow lead over the eventual winner as the remainder of the field raced in tight quarters before tackling the turns.



Crowding behind the leaders saw the unbeaten duo dominate on the run to the backstraight and readily rushing up on the outside of Johnny The Greek, Keeperhill Cash reduced his one length arrears on the run to halfway before crucially asserting to a tight one-length lead nearing the third bend.



Forcing his nearest rival to check at that point, the Rees Jones winner settled the verdict on the run to the home stretch and left a highly pleasing impression while easing to a four and a half-length victory in 28.93 (-20). A gallant runner-up, Johnny The Greek suffered his first defeat but nonetheless impressed in second while fending off the late attentions of Any Other News by a length and a half as that Shaun Conway rival filled third position from the second bend.



Bison returns best 525 Run

Gaining due reward for recent consistency, Doireann Quinlan’s Bull Run Bison (Magical Bale-Bull Run Banter) had been threatening another big performance at Thurles over recent weeks and securing early racing room this week, claimed Saturday’s concluding A1 525 in a fastest of the night performance.



Tracking the early pace of Its My Mystery at close range on the run to the opening bend, the November 2020 winner was a length adrift at the crown of the bends before readily advancing to join that rival at the top of the backstraight. Edging to the front at halfway, Bull Run Bison confirmed his strong running abilities thereafter when stretching readily clear for a six-length verdict over Its My Mystery in a very smart 28.78 (-20).



Luner shines at 570

Denied a four-timer last time out, a sole 570-yard contest on Saturday saw the New Gang Syndicate’s Luner Lestrange (Zero Ten-Skywalker Gail) bounce right back to winning ways when claiming a most game victory in a warm Irish Retired Greyhound Trust A2 570 for trainer David Flanagan.



Relishing the long run to the bend in a first venture beyond the standard trip, the September 2020 youngster broke on level terms from trap 5 before forging a one length lead over Borna Barney at the opening bend. Extending to a strong two length lead on the run to halfway, the winner would have her lead reduced to a half length at the third bend before displaying game resolve to again assert on the run for home. Stretching clear, Luner Lestrange held two and a half lengths over Borna Barney in 31.69 (-20) with just a length back to Great Approach in third.



Back over the standard trip, next best on the night when returning to winning ways in the Talking Dogs A3 525, the Trial And Error Syndicate’s Great Jet (Good News-Jaytee Osprey) secured the sixth win of her career while producing a career best performance.



With a host of placed form since last successful in A4 grade, the Mary Meagher charge was last throughout the early stages following a tardy start from trap 2 but remaining within reasonable striking distance to the second bend, set sights on the pacesetting Kilvil Arnold from fourth place with four lengths to recover. Impressing along the backstraight, Great Jet advanced to a share of the lead with Johnnypateenmike at the third bend and staying stoutly thereafter, posted 29.23 (-20) in a two-length defeat of that rival.



Another making an overdue return to the winner’s circle on Saturday when leaving recent form well behind to land the Kasko Dog Foods A5 525 was Joe O’Neill’s Heavens Dexter (Over Limit-Cabra Charmer) as the April 2019 whelp led throughout his fifth career win.



An improved break from trap 4 saw him immediately take command of the race and two lengths to the good at the opening bend when tracked by eventual runner-up Cabra Wiz, Heavens Dexter extended to five lengths at halfway before repelling the rallying Cabra Wiz in a two and a half length verdict, posting 29.25 (-20).



Highly consistent over recent weeks, the next best over the standard trip on Saturday was Tommy Morrissey’s Errill Magpie (Premier Fantasy-Geelo Lu Lu) as the November 2020 pup secured a most deserved fourth career win in typically strong running fashion.



Filling places since his latest September A5 score, the Morrissey winner tracked the early pace following a moderate start from trap 2 and raced in fourth place as fellow slow starter Knockalton Conor advanced to lead at the top of the backstraight. Within four lengths at that point, the Morrissey winner again impressed along the backstraight when rapidly reducing his arrears to lead on the inside at the third bend and Errill Magpie completed victory with four lengths to spare over Knockalton Conor thereafter while posting 29.28 (-20).



A kennel in form over recent months, the Kilvil Syndicate’s Kilvil Robert (Ballymac Best-In A Heartbeat) bounced back from a brace of luckless outings to supplement his recent A2 score when a trap-to-line winner of the Barking Buzz App A2 525. A slick early pacer, the Pete Pattinson stalwart led to the corner following an adept break from trap 3 and scarcely sighting a rival, led home Athlacca Taylor in 29.49 (-20).



The RCETS A4 525 on Saturday was another to be settled by early pace and shedding the maiden tag at the third time of asking, the Feelgood Racing Syndicate’s Fairest Roxy (Dks Prime Time-Cabra Roxy) stepped up on her previous form when leading throughout. Always in command, the September 2020 youngster led home Freedom Odin with five and a half lengths to spare in 29.55 (-20).



Commencing the Saturday action, Michael Healy & Pat Leahy’s Cash Trap (Pestana-Wanted Magic) progressed for her debut experience when claiming her first career victory in a three-length defeat of Anytime Chips in 29.98 (-20) before David Walsh’s Tribal Council (Ballymac Best-Warm Breeze) left his two previous efforts well behind when shedding his maiden tag in strong running fashion, leading home Shanaway Siren in their A5 525 clash, posting 29.66 (-20).