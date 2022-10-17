Tipperary GAA weekend results

Tipperary GAA results
AIB Thurles AIB Thurles Mid Intermediate Football 2022 Moyne/Templetuohy 1-10 JK Brackens 0-7
Gleeson Quarries Senior Football Championship Loughmore-Castleiney 2-21 Moycarkey-Borris 0-10
FBD Insurance - Tom Cusack Cup Rockwell Rovers 2-14 Killenaule 0-6
FBD Insurance - Intermediate Hurling - RelegationShannon Rovers 1-17 Ballinahinch 0-14
North Tipp Junior C Hurling Championship Final, Toomevara 0-23 Roscrea 0-9
FBD Insurance - County Senior Football Championship final Clonmel Commercials 1-10 Upperchurch-Drombane 1-2
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Football Championship Final Ballina 1-13 Mullinahone 1-4
South Tipp Junior B Football 2022, Carrick Davins W/O Marlfield -
Yoga, pilates, walking, outings, holidays, etc., there will be plenty of life in the new Active Retirement Group in Cappawhite.
Class is permanent! Veteran striker Joey Mulcahy once again came up with the goods and the only goal of the game in the Clonmel Celtic v St Michael's FAI Junior Cup game on Sunday in Clonmel.
