Open day at Cahir fire station

An open day will be held at Cahir fire station on Saturday October 22
An open day will be held at Cahir fire station on Saturday October 22.
All are welcome to attend on the day between 2pm and 5pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.