Breaking: Book of evidence served on eight charged with alleged assault in Upperchurch

The book of evidence was this Tuesday morning served on eight people charged with an alleged incident in Upperchurch in 2021.

All eight men are accused of violent disorder at Upperchurch Village in Thurles on June 27, 2021, while one accused is also charged with assault causing serious harm.

Three of the defendants have addresses in the Cashel area: Aaron Breen, 20, of Freaghduff; Brian O'Dwyer, 19, of Price's Lot, and Sean Ryan, 19, of Beech View in The Commons.

A further four of the accused reside in the Upperchurch area. They are Joseph Burke, 18, and his brother Patrick, 19, of Roskeen in Drombane; Joseph O'Donoghue, 20, of Drombane Cross, and Aidan Slattery, 20, of Ballycahill.

An eight defendant, AJ Shanahan, 20, has an address in Seskin, Thurles.

Patrick Burke is also charged with an additional offence of assault causing serious harm to a named individual at the same location on the same date.

The accused were all remanded on continuing bail by Judge Mary Cashin at Thurles District Court to the current sitting of Nenagh Circuit Criminal Court on October 21.