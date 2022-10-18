Search

18 Oct 2022

BREAKING: Book of evidence served on eight charged with alleged assault in Upperchurch

Breaking: Book of evidence served on eight charged with alleged assault in Upperchurch

Thurles District Court

Reporter:

Reporter

18 Oct 2022 12:23 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The book of evidence was this Tuesday morning served on eight people charged with an alleged incident in Upperchurch in 2021. 

All eight men are accused of violent disorder at Upperchurch Village in Thurles on June 27, 2021, while one accused is also charged with assault causing serious harm.

Three of the defendants have addresses in the Cashel area: Aaron Breen, 20, of Freaghduff; Brian O'Dwyer, 19, of Price's Lot, and Sean Ryan, 19, of Beech View in The Commons.

A further four of the accused reside in the Upperchurch area. They are Joseph Burke, 18, and his brother Patrick, 19, of Roskeen in Drombane; Joseph O'Donoghue, 20, of Drombane Cross, and Aidan Slattery, 20, of Ballycahill.

An eight defendant, AJ Shanahan, 20, has an address in Seskin, Thurles.

Patrick Burke is also charged with an additional offence of assault causing serious harm to a named individual at the same location on the same date.

The accused were all remanded on continuing bail by Judge Mary Cashin at Thurles District Court to the current sitting of Nenagh Circuit Criminal Court on October 21.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media