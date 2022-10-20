Thurles town news and notes

LET’S CELEBRATE – THURLES PARISH SOCIAL EVENING

We extend a sincere, warm welcome to you to attend the Parish Social Evening in the Premier Hall on Friday November 11th 2022.

This is intended as a Parish ‘Family’ Gathering at which together, we acknowledge and celebrate the goodness of so many people who enrich our Parish. Whether or not you have a role or ministry in our parish you are most welcome. We appeal to you to come along to enjoy each other’s company with light refreshments, music and dancing.

PARISH ALTAR SERVERS

We are delighted that it is possible to have Altar Servers again and we would love to have volunteers serve in the Cathedral & Bóthar na Naomh Church. So, if your child or grandchild is in 3rd, 4th, 5th or 6th class and would like to become an Altar Server please contact the parish office or either sacristy after Mass for further information.



THURLES CARE VOLUNTEERS

Volunteers needed to continue the voluntary work of Thurles Care, a group within Thurles Parish, who work with the elderly or parishioners living alone. We arrange outings, parties so that people get an opportunity to meet others and establish new friendships. If interested in joining our group please contact the Parish Office.

NEWLY BAPTISED

*Morgan James Dwan, Bohernanave.

*Tommy Willis Moloney, Sydney, Australia.

RECENTLY DECEASED

*Gus O’Shea, Croke Street. *Emma Gleeson, née Delahunty, Killinan formerly Cathedral Street.

*P.J. (Paddy) O’Flanagan, Sarsfield Steet.

*John Walsh, Knockbrett, Fethard.

*John (Sean) Purcell, Mayfield, Cork formerly Loughmore.

*Bridget Corbett, née Friel, Galbertstown, Holycross, formerly Fanad, Newtowncunningham, Donegal.

Thurles Farmers Market

Please visit on Saturday as we host some Halloween games for children and will have a free draw for our customers to win a hamper of market goodies. We also hope to have some storytelling for children on Saturday morning. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more information.



Our knitters aka, The Nutty Knitters, will be with us again on October 22nd - don’t forget they offer a wide range of items from hats, scarves, gloves, jumpers and cardigans. Beautiful baby cardigans or order a jumper or cardigan for yourself. These handmade items are really an investment.



Our Market runs from 9am to 12.30pm every Saturday morning at the Greyhound Stadium on the Nenagh Road.

The weather has certainly turned minds to home heating - TJ has some great fuel offers with delivery included so make sure to call in and book your winter fuel. Fruits and vegetables are plentiful and we should be grateful to have a such a wide choice – juices, jams, marmalades and honey too. At present we offer Gerry Ryan’s Fancy Honey from Dundrum, Tipperary Honey from Holycross and 3 different types of honey from Ballysloe. A wide range of meats is also available – all produced locally and delivered by your local butcher – from roasts, to steaks, to burgers, puddings, sausages, - chicken, pork, beef or lamb. In addition, we also stock local milk and artisan butter. Plenty of eggs – duck or hen including eggs from hens reared on grass paddocks. Our baker offers a wide range of items including scones, tarts, breads, cakes, buns and quiches – any item can be pre – ordered and customised.



Our traders can take card payment or cash payment, custom orders and deliveries can also be arranged. There is plenty of free car parking available at the Greyhound Stadium.

Any queries re the market – please call 087 270 1689.

Rahealty Progressive 25.

17th October.

(14) John Kelly & Eddie Hosty.

(12) Matty Shortall & Larry Flanagan.

(11) Alice O’Connell & Frank Kennedy.

(12th & 24th) Eileen Beehan & Eileen Sorohan / Jerry Stakelum & Sean Moynihan.

Thurles Golf

ANNUAL MASS

Our Annual Mass for Deceased Members takes place on Friday 11th November at 8pm on the Clubhouse. All are most welcome to attend.

MEN’S RESULTS

Thursday 13th October – 18 Hole Open Singles S/F

1st Patrick Ruddy (8) 40pts

2nd Johnny Fogarty (24) 39pts

3rd Kieran Kennedy (2) 37pts

4th Seamus Troy (11) 36pts

5th Seanie Mockler (10) 35pts

Sunday 16th October – 18 Hole Singles Stroke (October Medal) GOY

1st Conor Ryan 65

2nd John Malone 66

3rd Joseph Hayes 70

4th Dave McKevitt 70

THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues until Thursday 27th October. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €8; Visitors €25.



LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Wednesday 12th October: 9, 19, 21, 29

No Jackpot Winner. 3 x match 3’s – John Moloughney, Eithne O’Meara and Helena Webb €40 each

NEXT WEEK’S JACKPOT €18,500

Our Lotto is now be capped at €18,500.

The €100 weekly jackpot increase will be added to a second jackpot which will be played for when the current jackpot has been won!

Second jackpot €2,300



LADIES GOLF RESULTS

Tuesday October 11th - 18 Holes S/F Kindly sponsored by Ciaran O’Flynn Jewellers

1st Fiona Morrissey (38) 36 pts

2nd Margaret Comerford (31) 34 pts

3rd Mairead Clohessy (18) 33pts

2’s Competition - Margaret Comerford & Ina Hughes @ 3rd, Jean Butler @ 5th

9 Holes S/F

1st Marie Slattery (8) 22pts

2nd Marian O ‘Regan (26) 20 pts

Sunday October 16th - 18 Holes S/F

1st Fiona Morrissey (38) 36 pts

2nd Anne O ‘Grady (37) 33pts

2’s Competition - Maria Dempsey @ 3rd

Upcoming Competitions

Tuesday October 18th - 18 Holes S/F

Sunday October 23rd - 18 Holes Singles S/F

Presentation of all prizes to date Sunday October 23rd 4.30 pm