Tipperary boxer chosen on Irish team for World Youth Championship in Spain

Shakira Donoghue has won six Irish boxing titles. Picture: Templemore Boxing Club
A Tipperary boxer has been selected on the Irish team for the World Youth Championship to be held in La Nucia, Spain, in November.
Shakira Donoghue from Templemore will compete in the 54 kgs division.
She won her sixth Irish title, the Irish Under 18 national championship at 54 kgs, earlier this year.
A record-breaking 22 strong squad of youth champions will represent Team Ireland at the event.
This is the largest team ever fielded by the IABA at a world underage tournament.
The Irish Athletic Boxing Association, as a member of the Common Cause Alliance, had grave concerns about contesting the tournament, given the IBA’s decision earlier this month to permit the participation of Russian and Belarussian athletes, and suspended participation on that basis.
Assurance has since been received that Russian and Belarussian athletes will not take part in the tournament.
This assurance means the Team Ireland will contest the blue riband event of international youth boxing.
A full squad of 2022 Irish National Youth Champions is attending, with the support of Sport Ireland, and will depart on November 12.
