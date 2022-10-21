Tipperary football champions' Munster clash will be shown live on RTE

Sean O'Connor lines up a shot when Clonmel Commercials beat Upperchurch/Drombane in the FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship final. Picture: Michael Boland
The AIB Munster GAA Football Senior Club Championship quarter-final between Tipperary champions Clonmel Commercials and the winners of the Cork final, St Finbarr’s or Nemo Rangers, will be shown live on RTE.
The match will be played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 7.15 pm on Saturday evening, November 12.
Commercials beat Upperchurch/Drombane in the FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship final last Sunday.
The Cork County Senior Football Championship final between St Finbarr's and Nemo Rangers will be played on Sunday week, November 30.
Sean O'Connor lines up a shot when Clonmel Commercials beat Upperchurch/Drombane in the FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship final. Picture: Michael Boland
Action from last weekend's FAI Junior Cup - Jason Barnes (Wilderness Rovers) and James O'Dwyer (Killenaule Rovers) in action . Pic: Michael Boland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.