Upperchurch/Drombane finally secure county honours after a wonderful year

Upperchurch/Drombane ……………………………………2-19



Grangemockler/Ballyneale ………………………………. 1-19



In a contest that was nothing short of riveting throughout, Upperchurch/Drombane secured victory in a dramatic finish to the Junior A County Hurling Championship Final in Golden on Saturday.



Upperchurch/Drombane finished the stronger team and were made to fight all the way by massive underdogs Grangemockler/Ballyneale as the clubs junior hurlers salvaged something from what has been a remarkable season for the club.



To get something from their incredible season after defeats in the county football senior final and in the county senior hurling semi-final, Upperchurch were desperate for county honours to mark the year.



Standing in their way were a team who had been beaten in the south final but turned up in Golden and played some exceptional hurling.



The south team put Upperchurch under massive pressure and to a man gave absolutely everything but they lost out in the closing minutes.



A combination of two crucial decisions not going their way and their own decision making in those closing minutes when trying to chase the game, cost Grangemockler dearly.



In the closing minutes Grangemockler were trailing by just a point after Loughlin Ryan edged Upperchurch ahead. Sean O’ Meara had the chance to level but the Grangemockler man fell to the ground while surrounded by defenders with the Grangemockler mentors crying out for a foul but play continued.



A minute into the three added on Upperchurch were awarded a penalty when referee Gerry Treacy ruled that James Barry had been fouled in front of goal after he had taken Pat Ryans excellent sideline from the air.



The superb Pat Shortt duly dispatched the ball to the net to put Upperchurch four points clear in injury time.

Grangemockler did dominate for in the further five minutes that was added on.However the majority of their deliveries, aimed towards the Upperchurch goal with the hope of creating a goal chance, went harmlessly wide.

Those decisions cost Grangemockler and while the excellent Darragh Shelly scored a free for Grangemockler in the sixth minute added on, it was not enough and Upperchurch ran out winners by three points.

It led to great celebrations among the Upperchurch players and their jubilant supporters who savoured the triumph and the securing of a county title their club deserved this year.



It was a cruel way to lose for Grangemockler. A team who had showed so much bravery and resilience to stay in the game when it looked like Upperchurch were going to pull away in the first half.



An early goal from Pat Shortt had given Upperchurch a great boost but Grangemockler gradually fought their way back into the game playing well directed low ball into the forwards and the pace of Mike Lyons and Sean O’ Meara at times caused consternation in the Upperchurch defence.

That effort was rewarded when John Lyons somehow managed to score a sensational goal. Despite being surrounded by a number of defenders, Lyons twisted and turned until he found the space and he blasted to the roof of the net.

A minute later Lyons added a spectacular point and Grangemockler were level with the favourites.

A Pat Shortt free restored the lead for Upperchurch before the half time whistle blew to give Upperchurch a one point lead at the break.

Upperchurch, who now had James Barry located at full forward because his mobility was severely restricted because of an injury he picked up in the first half, scored the first three points of the second half.

Grangemockler, just like they did in the first half, roared back into the game.They took the lead midway through the second half for the first time in the game through a Daragh Shelly free and went two ahead when Mike Lyons scored an excellent point.



They were pulled back by Upperchurch who levelled the game and Upperchurch had twice more to get back on level terms after Grangemockler had taken the lead again through Darragh Shelly with a free and then a ‘65.

Then Loughlin Ryan edged Upperchurch ahead.It was a lead they embellished after the awarding of the penalty and Upperchurch had finally secured a county title to show for their amazing exploits this year.