Super Saints comeback sees Tipperary Town side into Munster League Champions final

Munster League Champions Cup Semi-Final

ABBEYFEALE 2 ST MICHAEL'S 3

TSDL champions St Michael’s came from two goals down in this tie to win against Limerick opponents Abbeyfeale to set themselves up for another crack at silverware, in a brilliant game in Abbeyfeale on Sunday afternoon last.



Abbeyfeale got off to the perfect start, taking a first minute lead through TJ Lane after he took advantage of indecision in the Saints defence to toe poke the ball home from close range.



The visitors had to wait until the tenth minute before they got their first sight of goal when Joey Mulcahy played in Ashley Kelleher on the right but his shot from an angle was saved by Billy Quirke.



Kelleher came close again in the 18th minute, but Quirke again got down to turn the ball around the post for a corner.

These misses were punished just before the half- hour mark when TJ Lane again picked the pocket of a Saints defender and beat Adrian Walsh from 12 yards to put his side two goals up.



But the Tipperary side struck back only four minutes later when Paul Breen first went close with a header, only for the ball to drop to the feet of David Slattery who found the corner of the net to make it 2-1.



The same player thought he had levelled matters in the 37th minute, but his shot went narrowly over the bar, and after that neither side troubled the respective goal keepers, leaving the game go to the break with the home side still 2-1 in front.



The Tipperary town side brought in some reinforcements for the start of the second period and they began to dominate proceedings, levelling the game five minutes in when Ashley Kelleher turned the ball home from close range from a Kenny Cunningham left wing cross.



David Slattery was always looking dangerous and he consistently troubled the hosts’ defensive line.



Saints looked the more likely to get the next goal and it came after 69 minutes, when Kelleher was brought down by Billy Quirke from a Slattery pass and Slattery kept his nerve to convert the penalty and put the visitors in front.



Both sides used their benches over the last 20 minutes but Michael’s have huge experience in these situations and closed out the game to reach the final, where they will be a force to be reckoned with no matter who they face on the day.