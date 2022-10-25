Sologhead ambush Portroe to come from seven down to win place in Tipperary county final

COUNTY JUNIOR B HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

SOLOGHEAD 2-22 PORTROE 2-14

Sologhead’s Junior Hurlers continued on their winning ways at Newport last Saturday afternoon where they disposed of North Tipp Divisional winners Portroe in the Junior B County Championship semi-final on a well deserved winning score line of 2-22 to 2-14.



As they have shown in previous rounds Sologhead’s dogged intensity was again to the fore in turning a first half deficit of seven points into an eight point winning margin with a second half performance that left Portroe with no answers and just three additional points to show in the second period.



With the diagonal wind favouring Portroe in the first half the Sologhead backs were understandably busy but with James Dee and Chris O’Connor both dropping back Portroe forwards were finding scores hard to come by and with 17 minutes gone and a lot of possession cancelled out they held a five point lead, 1-6 to 0-4, with Sologhead replying with points from James Dee (3) and Stephen Dee (1) to leave themselves still well in it.



In taking the game to Portroe a point separated the sides by the 25th minute as James Dee was on target with three pointed frees and a Stephen Dee point had the scoreboard showing 1-6 to 0-8 but credit Portroe in the closing minutes hit back in adding a further 1-5 to bring their half time tally to 2-11. James Dee with his seventh point from a long range free and an Aaron Ryan point completed the first half scoring of 0-10 and with a manageable deficit of seven points were still very much in contention.



Thirty seconds into the second half a Portroe point put themselves eight clear but the Sologhead reply was swift reeling off seven points, James and Stephen Dee with three each and one by Aidan Riordan before Aaron Ryan finding Darren Gleeson off his line levelled the game on the 17th minute with the first of his two goals bringing the score to 1-17 to 2-14.

In the remaining 13 minutes plus injury time Portroe failed to score as Sologhead added 1-5 including a super point by corner-back Christopher Ryan (S) ensuring a well deserved victory and a place in the County Final.



Final score Sologhead 2-22 Portroe 2-14.



Sologhead: Phillip O’Doherty, Brian Garvin, Noel Kennedy, Christopher Ryan (S) 0-1, Damien Ryan (C), Brendan Collins, Jack Redican, James Dee 0-13 (9 frees/65), Chris O’Connor, Stephen Dee 0-6, Anthony Owens, Tommy O’Mahoney, Paul Ryan, Aaron Ryan 2-1, Aidan Riordan 0-1.



Subs used: Shane Farrell, Declan Riordan and Eoin Riordan.