Sean Fitzpatrick double helps Cashel Town to welcome win in Tipperary Premier League

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

Vee Rovers 0 – 3 Cashel Town



With both sides suffering disappointing starts to the season, this was always going to be a vital game in the search to pick up points and move away from the bottom end of the table. In the end it was Cashel Town’s day, leaving the home side firmly rooted to the bottom of the Premier League pile.



The home side started on the front foot and pinned the visitors back in the early part of the game. But it has become a pattern this year that despite playing well, Rovers have found it hard to make that count on the scoreline.

They found themselves a goal behind in the 15th minute when they were caught on the break and Sean Fitzpatrick opened the scoring for the away side.



After that the home side continued to dominate the possession but created no chances of note and went into the break a goal behind.



Cashel had the elements at their backs in the second period and doubled their lead after 11 minutes, when Brian Og O’Dwyer broke the home side’s offside trap and finished well from close range.



Although the hosts continued to probe and even hit the crossbar twice in the second period, they were unable to find the net.

Cashel Town wrapped up all three points four minutes from time when Sean Fitzpatrick got his second and his side’s third, hammering a free kick to the net.