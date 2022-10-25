Thurles side Peake Villa win away in Clonmel in Tipperary Premier League

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

Clonmel Celtic 2 – 3 Peake Villa



Clonmel Celtic fell to their first league defeat of the season, going down by the odd goal in five in an entertaining if sometimes scrappy encounter with Peake Villa at Celtic Park on Sunday.



There was a blistering start to the game with four goals shared within the first 25 minutes. The visitors opened the scoring after just two minutes with some neat interplay in the Celtic box culminating in Keith Cahill’s low effort beating Julian Bentacur, who was making his debut in goal for Peake Villa.



Celtic’s response was instant, with a fine header from Simon Ahearne making it one-all after just five minutes. The home side then hit the front in the 17th minute when Paul Kennedy converted from the spot after a handball.



However, their lead was short-lived when Dylan Cody took advantage of a stray clearance to fire in a fine effort from distance.

Although the goals dried up there was no let- up in the hectic pace of the game, as both sides battled to get on top.

In the 22nd minute the home side put together a good move that finished with Paul Kennedy firing over while at the other end Robbie Stapleton was just off-target with an effort.



As the first half finished both sides would have fancied their chances of grabbing the important points. But the home side were dealt a double blow shortly after the break. After losing Evan Maguire to injury they then lost a player to a second yellow card, and were reduced to ten men. They seemed to raise their efforts to compensate and came close on a couple of occasions during a good ten-minute period.



In the 63rd minute Mark Heffernan lifted an effort that was just over, and a minute later Seanie Hawkins had a snapshot that was just wide.



But the Thurles side soon started to take advantage of the extra man, finding more space as they drove forward and they were denied on 69 minutes by a last-gasp save. Celtic almost scored in the 70th minute, when Ben Brown did well in the box to find Mark Heffernan but his effort was charged down when it looked destined to find the net.



Within two minutes Villa were ahead. They were awarded a free kick and although Fabian Kerton got down well to save Keith Cahill’s effort, Darren McGuire was quickest to react to tap home the rebound.



Celtic pushed for an equaliser but the heavy pitch began to takes its toll on the ten men, and Villa created the better chances to put the game to bed. With eight minutes remaining Darragh Byrne fired wide when well placed and the Thurles side felt a little aggrieved when a late effort from Steve Carroll was ruled out.



However they just about did enough to claim the spoils.