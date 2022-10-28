Bright Falls to launch new album at the Source theatre

Come and celebrate the release of the Bright Falls debut album ‘Dusk’ which is a concept album, a cinematic and nostalgic record
Bright Falls is the project of Thurles singer-songwriter Eddie McCormack, who blends Americana with alternative rock, while taking a narrative approach to songwriting in the vein of artists such as The War on Drugs, The Killers, Bruce Springsteen.
Shortly after the release of the debut EP ‘Logging’, Bright Falls, with a full band, were asked to open Feile ‘19 in Semple Stadium alongside Sinead O’Connor & The Stunning. Since then, Bright Falls has supported artists The Frank & Walters, Ryan Sheridan & David Keenan.
Come and celebrate the release of their debut album ‘Dusk’ which is a concept album, a cinematic and nostalgic record . ‘Dusk’ chronologically recites the unraveling of a relationship and the process of dealing with the separation.
The album is about learning how to let go and more importantly learning how to move on and live as an individual. This will be a standing gig.
Advance tickets for all shows are available online at www.thesourceartscentre.ie - or by phone from the Box office on 0504 90204.
Friday 29th October 8pm | Tickets €15
