Calendar Girls opening is in aid of Suir Haven

On Monday November 14 Thurles Drama Group’s production Calendar Girls by Tim Firth is a benefit Night for Suir Haven Thurles.



Many people in Thurles are familiar with the fantastic work that Suir Haven do and the drama group feel privileged to support them once again. It is also very fitting as Calendar Girls does have an underlying Cancer theme.



Tickets for opening night are €20 which includes a wine reception at 7 15pm prior to the show. Tickets for the show can be bought directly from Bookworm, Thurles, members of the Drama Group and Anna Ryan (0504 21197, Monday 12 – 7pm, Tuesday – Friday, 9 30 -2pm) in Suir Haven.



Suir Haven, Thurles offers emotional support, practical help and information and education to anyone with a cancer diagnosis, their Carers or family members. They offer counselling, reflexology, acupuncture, massage, yoga, arts and crafts and many courses all free of charge.

They are funded by North Tipperary Hospice which relies completely on fundraising and voluntary contributions. This doesn’t really do justice to the time and voluntary work that is given by Suir Haven members to people who are living with cancer and it is always done with grace, dignity and love.



There is a terrific cast in this production with a number of newcomers including, including, Tricia Kenny as Celia, Mabel Chitando as Elaine and Aleks Barron as Lawrence. It is always great to have new faces on stage and all three are really enjoying the experience so far.

With three weeks to opening night, nerves are beginning to tingle but in a positive way. The play director Mary Slattery is very experienced at supporting new members through these final stage of rehearsal and they are also getting great support from other cast members who have been through this many times. Mary Slattery is very happy with progress and is really enjoying the process as the final phase approaches.

So don’t delay in getting your tickets for opening night and support the wonderful work of Suir Haven, Thurles or the other 5 nights from Tuesday November 15th –Saturday 19th. Tickets are selling fast!