GAA club in Tipperary is taking to the skies for fundraising parachute jump

The parachute jump will be held on Saturday November 20
A charity parachute jump has been organised to raise funds for a ball wall for the Grangemockler/Ballyneale juvenile GAA club.
Campaign organiser Joanne Murray has stated on the GoFundMe page that a number of people from the parish are undertaking the parachute jump on Saturday November 20.
She says that all donations are welcome and may be made through the following link - https://www.gofundme.com/f/grangemockler-ballyneale-juvenile-gaa-ball-wall
Grangemockler Ballyneale GAA club was founded in 1885, one year after the foundation of the association.
The club won its first-ever Tipperary senior football championship in 1890 and had to wait 13 years before winning the title again in 1903, when the team won the title five years in a row from 1903-1907.
The team was beaten the following year and the title was won by Cloneen.
However, Grangemockler returned again in 1909 to take the title once more, beating Clonmel Emmets in the final.
It was another 22 years before the team would win the championship again in 1931.
Grangemockler GAA is known throughout the country as the home club of Tipperary footballer Michael Hogan, who was shot dead on Bloody Sunday on November 21 1920.
