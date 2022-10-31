HIGHLIGHTS: Goals galore as Lorrha and Moneygall serve up brilliant intermediate final

No less than seven green flags were raised in the Intermediate hurling final yesterday, as Lorrha and Moneygall served up a brilliant decider ahead of the senior replay. See all the brilliant scores from the entertaining contest in the footage below.
Highlights as @LorrhaGAA beat @MoneygallGAA to claim the Tipperary Intermediate Hurling Championship! @fbd_ie | @StreamsportI https://t.co/17lakRDO0V— Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) October 30, 2022
The Cashel King Cormacs team celebrate their FBD Insurance County Minor A Camogie Championship final victory over Moycarkey/Borris at The Ragg on Saturday last Pic: Marty Ryan Sportsfocus
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.