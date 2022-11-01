Search

01 Nov 2022

Great pride at Dublin City Marathon as seven DBB AC Tipperary runners finish

Seven members of the Dualla Ballytarsna Boherlahan Athletic Club completed the Dublin City Marathon on Sunday last

01 Nov 2022 5:00 PM

The Irish Life Dublin Marathon took place on Sunday last. It was great to see a return of the National Marathon championships as the last time they were held was in 2019.


Representing DBB AC we had seven senior athletes. Most athletes will follow a training plan for 18 to 20 weeks in the build-up to a marathon and of course there is always the worry that injury or illness will sidetrack any plans for race day.


Thankfully all our athletes made the start line which many will comment is an achievement in itself considering the extensive training programme. It’s great to be a part of a club in an event of this scale, especially if wearing the club singlet.

Many supporters will recognise the location and it's a fantastic boost to hear support for your club from complete strangers, especially in the later stages of the race.

There was a great buzz around the city and the crowds turned out in huge numbers to support the 25,000 runners taking part in the race. Thankfully the weather remained dry, although warm for the time of year.

There was slight wind at times but not enough to have a big impact on the race, unlike the weather of the previous few days.


First home for the club was Neville O’Connell in a PB time of 3:07:30. Tiernan O’Donnell had a super race to finish in 3:26:04 also a PB. Marie Fitzgerald finished in 3:48:17 (PB), Caroline Ryan 3:55:01, Mary Kennedy 4:02:33, Corrie Dwyer 4:15:30 and Aine Crosse 4:18:46.


Well done to all our athletes who competed and a special thanks to family members and friends who travelled up to support.

