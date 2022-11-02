Search

02 Nov 2022

Huge excitement in west Tipperary village for David v Goliath county final on Sunday

The young boys and girls of Sologhead National School are delighted to get behind the local GAA Club as they prepare for Sunday's County Junior B Hurling Championship Final against Sarsfields.

Tommy Fitzgerald

02 Nov 2022 9:30 AM

News@nationalist.ie

This Sunday, November 6, is County Final Day for the County Junior B Hurling championship and in what will be a real David and Goliath contest between West Tipp champions Sologhead and Mid winners Thurles Sarsfields, has all the makings for a cracking 60 minutes hurling which should go right down to the wire before the trophy is handed over.


Having set out with an eleven point margin win over Arravale Rovers back in early June and followed that up unbeaten against Emly, Eire Og, Clonoulty Rossmore (conceded), Cashel KCs, Cappawhite, the Kickhams, Drom-Inch and Portroe, Sologhead will be hoping to keep their winning run intact against a club that is surely up there at benchmark level in Tipp Club Hurling.


With an array of county hurling titles amassed at all levels including Junior A and Junior B, Thurles Sarsfields who defeated Sean Treacy’s in the Junior A Football decider at the weekend will take the field as strong favourite contenders to add another notch to the winners roll of honour.


Sologhead who won Junior A hurlng county titles in 1938 v Thurles Kickhams and against Coolmoyne (South Tipp) in 1959 have yet to win a Junior B title and last appeared in the final in 2006 when going down by five points to Kiladangan, 1-11 to 2-3.


They certainly wont be in awe of their more illustrious opponents or lack any motivation and with players of the calibre of James and Stephen Dee, Aaron Ryan, Brendan Collins, Christopher O’Connor, Chris Ryan (S) or full back Noel Kennedy, Sologhead have a real opportunity of pulling off a famous victory and ensuring the trophy stays in West Tipp following Clonoulty Rossmores clean sweep in 2021.

Sologhead National School prepare for Sunday's County Junior B Hurling Championship Final against the mighty Thurles Sarsfields. The West Tipperary club will be hoping to bridge a 63-year gap since their last County Final success.


Ensuring the team a good send off club members have been busy putting up flags, bunting and banners with Sologhead Cross and club grounds awash with the famous red and green colours.

Monard School pupils too have also been busy in showing their support of the team with their colourful window display and gave a warm welcome with songs and banners to a number of players and club officers who visited the school.

FBD County Junior B Hurling Championship Final
Clonoulty, 14:30, Solohead V Thurles Sarsfields

Sologhead Abú

