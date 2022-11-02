Culture of Enterprise continues for St Joseph’s College Borrisoleigh at annual event

Preparations are well underway for first and second TY Business Students in St Joseph’s College for participation in the Annual Student Enterprise Programme.

This national competition gives students an opportunity to plan and develop a Business from the initial stages of Idea generation and concept development right through to full-scale launch.

The Annual Christmas Market, which is scheduled for December 16, provides students with an opportunity to sell their produce, make a profit and hopefully be selected to represent the school at the County Final level of the competition.

Judges from Industry, Mr Colm Banaghan, Banaghan & Co. Nenagh and the Services sector, Mr Alan Darcy from Darcy Cleary Insurance, along with Tina Mulhearne, Student Enterprise Officer for Tipperary and John Walsh, Chairperson, Board of Management, will be in attendance on the day.

They will have the difficult task of judging what Businesses will go forward to the County Final.

The success rate of students from St Joseph’s at the County Final level has been commendable over the years.

We are hoping that 2022 and 2023 will be no different.

