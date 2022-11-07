Opening of extension at Newcastle community hall welcomed

Fr Michael Toomey cutting the teape to officially open the new extension at Newcastle community hall
The opening of a new extension at Newcastle community hall has been widely welcomed in the community.
"Lovely evening at the official opening of the new extension of Newcastle community hall which comprises of a new large meeting room. The new extension is a credit to Marian and the entire Muintir na Tire committee after a lot of hard work over the last number of years to fundraise and get grant aid for different enhancements to the community facility. It’s a very valuable asset to everyone in our community from after schools, Irish dancing, pilates, funeral receptions and a general hub for all activities. it is brilliant to now have Brothers of Charity Services using the new meeting room on a daily basis for day services for local young adults," said Cllr Máirín McGrath.
