Another honour for Fethard Ladies Footballers - October winners of Butlers Sports Awards

The winner of the October edition of Butlers Sports awards were the Fethard senior football ladies team. Senior county championship winners for the first time in their history.
The “Mentor of the Month” award went to Catherine Ryan from Killusty who is one of the leading lights behind the Fethard Park Run which takes place every weekend.
The “Park Run” is fast becoming a worldwide phenomenon and Catherine and her team are ensuring that Fethard is up there with the best.
The October awards were sponsored by O’Sullivan Insurance Brokers from Mitchel Street Clonmel and coincidentally were represented on the night by one of their young graduates Kate Davey who also is a prominent member of the Fethard Senior Ladies football team.
