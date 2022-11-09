Tipperary ladies champions Clonmel Commercials are all set for Munster football final

Clonmel Sportsfield will host Sunday's LGFA Munster Senior B final between Clonmel Commercials and Comeragh Rangers
The rescheduled Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) Munster Senior B final between Clonmel Commercials and Waterford champions Comeragh Rangers will be played this Sunday, November 13, at 2pm in Clonmel Sportsfield.
The match was to have been played a fortnight ago but was postponed because of the adverse weather.
It will be a busy weekend for the Clonmel club, with their senior footballers taking on Nemo Rangers in the AIB Munster Cub Senior Football Championship quarter-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 7.15 on Saturday evening.
