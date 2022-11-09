Search

10 Nov 2022

Roscrea Heritage Society hosts first Black Mills Session

The event took place in the shadow of the Monastic Round Tower

The next session will take place next April

Reporter:

Reporter

09 Nov 2022 10:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Roscrea Heritage Society was delighted to host the first of their Black Mills Sessions in the stunning venue located in the heart of Roscrea and in the shadow of the Monastic Round Tower.


St. Cronan’s High Cross once stood in the graveyard of the nearby church of the same name, but was moved to the Black Mills for conservation in 2004 and makes a stunning centrepiece in the impressive venue and greeted the audience for the first in the series of the Black Mills Sessions.


Tickets for the performance by talented local artists Anthony Bourke, Dinny Quirke and Bill Smith sold out well in advance of the event. The trio engaged the audience throughout the night with an array of blue grass, folk and country music as well as a few stories and jokes.


The venue was perfect for the performance as the acoustic properties of the mill are extraordinarily good. Songs such as ‘Knocking on Heaven’s Door’,’ Amarillo by Morning’ and ‘Where Have All the Flowers Gone?’ added to the relaxing mood on the night.


Roscrea Heritage Society would like to thank Anthony, Bill and Dinny for a memorable performance, Jacinta Rigney and Eileen Garvey (OPW) for their help in facilitating the event and last but not least, all who attended on the night.


The next session will take place on Friday, April 29 where the society will host Séamus Moloughney, Paddy Curran and Pat Byrne for an evening of Folk music.


Tickets will be available nearer to the time. Sessions will then continue to take place on the last Friday of every month from April – September inclusive. A full line up of local artists will be announced in the New Year.

