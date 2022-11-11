Search

11 Nov 2022

County Tipperary Novice B Cross Country at Moyne on Sunday - Sareen Walsh well fancied

County Tipperary Novice B Cross Country at Moyne on Sunday - Sareen Walsh well fancied

Sareen Walsh, Clonmel AC, is expected to figure prominently in the Women's County Novice B Championship at Moyne on Sunday next.

Reporter:

Niall O'Sullivan

11 Nov 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

County Novice B Cross Country at Moyne


Moyne is the venue this Sunday for theses championships.

In the women’s race Sareen Walsh of Clonmel AC, who was second in last year’s event, will be hoping to go one better on Sunday in Moyne.

She will face tough competition from her club mate Michelle Doherty and the Dundrum duo of Ruth Lyons and Eimear Leahy.


With three athletes to score in the club team, Clonmel will be warm favourites to add this title to the county novice title won earlier this year. However, they will face tough competition from Dundrum and Mooreabbey Milers AC.


The men’s race will also be very competitive.

Here we should also see a great race with the likely contenders to be Sean Healy of Moycarkey Coolcroo, Rob Hogan of Dundrum, Peter Madden of Templemore and the Mooreabbey Milers quartet of Ger Hanley, Kevin Lenihan, Michael Bailey and the dark horse Willie O’Donoghue.

With three to score in the inter club event, Mooreabbey Milers will be strong favourites to prevail.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media