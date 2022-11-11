Tipperary Athletics: Munster silver medal for newly-wed Kevin Moore

The Munster Junior and Senior Cross Country championships took place last Sunday in Limerick Racecourse, where conditions were very demanding and energy- sapping.

The senior men’s race was reduced to 8k, due to the deteriorating conditions. Here the newly-wed Kevin Moore of Dundrum started off married life with a brilliant performance.

Throughout the race he was well positioned and battling for the minor placings with a strong group of athletes. As the race unfolded, that chasing pack began to whittle down due to the very testing conditions.

This didn’t bother Kevin and he made his move on the final downhill stretch as he opened a gap on his pursuers.

Despite some late challenges, he held on to win the Munster silver medal with a brilliant effort.



Then we had Stuart Moloney of Mooreabbey Milers AC also running a brilliant effort over the closing stages to finish 7th.



We also had great efforts from Paul Minogue Clonmel AC 15th, Barry Hartnett Mooreabbey Milers AC 17th, Mossy Bracken Moycarkey Coolcroo AC 18th and Paddy Cummins Moycarkey Coolcroo AC 23rd and this group combined very well to win the inter county bronze medals.



In the inter club competition Moycarkey Coolcroo athletes combined very well to win the bronze medals, just three points ahead of Dundrum AC with Clonmel AC sixth.

It was great to have three clubs from the county competing at this level.