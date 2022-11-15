Support services available for bereaved parents in Tipperary

Anam Cara is inviting bereaved parents in Tipperary to attend meetings
Anam Cara F2F and online supports for bereaved parents will continue throughout the winter.
With the dark evenings on the way these meetings give parents a safe and comfortable place to talk about their child and their journey.
An Anam Cara Face to Face meeting will be taking place on Monday November 21 at 7.15 in the Horse and Jockey Hotel, Thurles.
Anam Cara also offer an online meeting for bereaved parents. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month at 7pm.
If you know any bereaved parents, they may like to join us please pass this information on. They can contact us on 085 288 8888 or info@anamcara.ie.
As always, our Anam Cara services are free of charge.
The Cashel rugby team with management and mascots celebrate after they defeated Dolphin at Musgrave Park, Cork, on Saturday last in the AIL Division 2A game. Cashel came away with five points.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.