Man arrested following three vehicle crash in Tipperary

Gardaí attended a three vehicle road traffic accident involving two cars and a truck, that occurred between junction 4 and 5 on the M8 on Thursday, January 23.

According to An Garda Siochana a male juvenile in his late teens was taken to South Tipperary Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One of the vehicles involved in the collision is believed to have been stolen from a property in Castletroy, Limerick sometime between Wednesday, January 22 and Thursday 23.

A male in his late teens has been arrested in relation to this incident.