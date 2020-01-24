NEWS
Man arrested following three vehicle crash in Tipperary
Gardaí attended a three vehicle road traffic accident involving two cars and a truck, that occurred between junction 4 and 5 on the M8 on Thursday, January 23.
According to An Garda Siochana a male juvenile in his late teens was taken to South Tipperary Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
One of the vehicles involved in the collision is believed to have been stolen from a property in Castletroy, Limerick sometime between Wednesday, January 22 and Thursday 23.
A male in his late teens has been arrested in relation to this incident.
