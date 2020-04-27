Driver breached travel restrictions 'going to his friend's house to use the sauna'
Shocking
CREDIT: An Garda Síochana
A driver breached travel restrictions by "going to his friend's house to use the sauna", Gardaí have said.
The car pictured above turned from a checkpoint at Clonminch, Offaly.
The vehicle and driver had no insurance, licence, tax or NCT.
The driver's journey was "going to his friends house to use the sauna..."
Gardaí added: "It's 20 degrees outside. Court for driving offences and file to Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to travel restrictions."
Car turned from checkpoint at Clonminch, Offaly. No Ins, Licence, Tax, NCT. Drivers journey was going to his friends house to use the "sauna"... It's 20 degrees outside ♂️Court for driving offences and file to DPP in relation to travel restrictions.#washyourhands #StayHome pic.twitter.com/4FsuE40TsJ— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 25, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on