After weeks of being closed there is great excitement in the motor trade in Tipp

Garages across Tipperary have re-opened this morning (Monday) and are back providing services, repairs and sales to any motorists, commercial and passangers who require attention.

Social distancing and re-opening criteria will be adhered to in all premises as companies endeavour to make their business as safe as possible for customers and employees alike. And, there will be a real effort made to go the extra mile for customers who wish to have their vehicles serviced, repaired or tended to in any manner.

The motor industry has been through a very tough period since January with sales dropping even ahead of the Covid-19 restrictions. But, garages are delighted to be opening this morning and mechanics are urging people to make sure their vehicles are in top shape before they start to embark upon journeys again. The 5Km limit still applies but for those who have been cocooning, some vehicles have been lying idle for some weeks.

So, if you need to get your vehicle tended to, you can do so from today onwards. But, please adhere to the advice and the regulations being imposed upon entry to garages.