TipperaryLive photo gallery: Your week in pictures

The official launch of Quest Lough Derg took place last week. This adventure sport race will see participants start and finish in Ballina and run, cycle and kayak their way around Lough Derg. Pictured L-R: Oliver Kirwan, Quest Lough Derg; Ruth Mulhern, tourism officer, Tipperary County Council; Arlene White, Tourism East Clare; Amanda Mooney, Inland Fisheries Ireland; Andree Walkin, UL Sport, and Derek Kiely, GoTri Adventure Club Picture: Odhran Ducie

Irish company Bia Beauty founded by Thurles native Tracey Ryan, pictured, has been acquired for an undisclosed sum and integrated into American skincare company Codex Beauty.

Dementia advocates Kevin Quaid and Kathy Ryan, pictured top with Ciaran Carey, at the official launch of the Tipperary v Limerick legends hurling match in aid of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland. The fundraiser will be held during World Alzheimer’s Month 2019 on Saturday, September 7 at Nenagh Éire Óg grounds. Tickets for the event cost €15 and are available via Eventbrite.

Tipperary ladies Áine Cass, Eva Mockler, Eimear Barry, Kate Fitzgerald, Rosa Ryan and Holly Ryan making the most of the summer sunshine!

