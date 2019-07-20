TipperaryLive photo gallery: The week in pictures

Garda Elaine Bolger, Cahir Garda station and Garda Joan Larkin, Nenagh Garda station, with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris at the jubilee celebrations in Farmleigh House, Dublin, to mark females joining An Garda Síochána in 1959 when 12 female recruits started their training

Local Thurles girl Annie Donnolly led off the 100k H&MV charity cycle last week with her dad Eamonn on a tandem. Picture: Eamonn McGee

Lorrha and Dorrha Historical Society hosted a very successful Inaugural Conference on Saturday at 'The Friar's Tavern, Lorrha. The titles of the lectures given included: 'Redating the Lorrha Shrine',''What brought Saint Ruadhán to Bavaria?'' and 'The History and Archaeology of Lorrha' Lecturers and organizers of the day were (L R) Dr. Kathy Swift,Dr.Teresa Bolger,Emeritus Professor UCC, Dr. Pádraig Ó Riain,Fionnuala O'Crowley (organizer) Ann Corcoran (organizer) Dr. David Fleming (Ollscoil Luimnigh)Dr. Dagmar Ó Riain-Raedal,Dr. Christy Cunniffe,David Broderick (organizer) Roisín O'Grady, Heritage Officer,Tipperary County Council,Dr. Sharon Greene,(Archaeology Ireland) and James Heenan (organizer). Picture: Pádraig Ó Flannabhra Photoart/Nenagh

Members of Ceim Eile Youthreach pictured getting their award from Joanne Vance and Sarah Chadwick from the Irish Cancer Society’s at the X-HALE Youth Awards ceremony in the Helix in Dublin recently