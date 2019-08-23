NEWS
Tipperarylive photo gallery: The week in pictures
A young Tipp supporter awaits the arrival of his heroes. Picture: Eamonn McGee
Caoimhe Moloney and Kaitlin O'Halloran, both from Newtown, Nenagh, celebrating their Leaving Cert results in Nenagh Picture: Bridget Delaney
Nenagh Ormond U8 player James Donnellan gets an autograph from Munster rugby star Ben Healy at the Munster Rugby Summer Camp in Nenagh Ormond grounds, Lisatunny Picture: Bridget Delaney
Seamus Callanan and Liam Sheedy receive a heros welcome in Semple Stadium as they return Liam McCarthy to his rightful home. Picture: Eamonn McGee
Cheques from the Jive for Jack & Enable Ireland fundraiser being presented to Jack Abbott and Siobhan from Enable Ireland. The Committee would like to express their gratitude to everyone who supported the fundraiser
