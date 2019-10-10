TipperaryLive photo gallery: The week in pictures

Philip Ryan and Liam Martin at the Roscrea Mart Show and Sale Picture: PJ Wright

Seamus Callanan, Ben Callanan, Geraldine Callanan Michael Lowry TD and Irish Olympic Showjumper Greg Broderick at the launch of the Coffee Evening with Geraldine Callanan in aid of the National Breast Cancer Research Unit taking place in Younge's The Ragg on Friday, October 11

Past and present pupils, staff and friends of Slieveardagh NS at an evening to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the school in The Commons Picture: Paul Brown

Pictured is Holycross man Brendan Shields who raised an incredible €12,385 for the National Council for the Blind of Ireland in action on the Trip to Tipp Cycle on Sunday. Congratulation to Brendan on an outstanding effort for the NCBI Picture: Eamonn McGee

Proud Presentation Ballingarry students pictured collecting their junior certificate results last Wednesday

Pupils from Rearcross NS decked out in their county colours give an enthusiastic welcome to James Barry and the three All Ireland cups, the Liam McCarthy, the Under 20 Hurling and the Ladies Intermediate football cup when they visited the school last week