TipperaryLive photo gallery: The week in pictures

Coffee, cupcakes, and lots of chat were served up on Friday, October 11 in Cashel's Fine Gael office in Canopy Street in aid of the Irish Cancer Society fundraising drive. Pictured are Councillors Michael Fitzgerald and Declan Burgess with Mary Newman Julian, the Tipperary Fine Gael candidate for the next General Election

A Sisterly Act - some of the stars of the Sister Act show which will be staged by the Ursuline Secondary School starting on Saturday evening in the Sr Ursula Memorial Hall

Community Garden Moneygall is a wonderful group where people with a gra for gardening can meet, socialise, share information and grow vegetables and flowers either inside in their tunnel or outdoors. They held a coffee morning recently and raised vital funds for Roscrea Hospice. L to R: Eric Crowe, Cara Crowe, Margaret O'Brien, Pamela Bell, Anthony Bourke (Hospice) Dillon Dwyer, Carmel Quinlan, Denise Dwyer

Tipperary hurling hero Eoin Kelly was honoured with the 2019 LIT Alumni Award for Contribution to LIT recently. Seven former students of LIT were honoured for their contribution to equality and public life, as well as achievements in sport, business, culture, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) at the inaugural LIT President’s Alumni Fundraising Ball last Friday Picture: Alan Place Photography

Michael Lowry TD, Declan Kinsella, PJ O'Brien and Colm O'Brien pictured with Ger at the Geraldine Callanan Coffee Evening last weekend