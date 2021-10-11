Search

11/10/2021

Irish young people can apply for free European rail travel in new initiative

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Irish young people aged between 18 and 20 years can apply for free rail travel across Europe in a new initiative. 

The European Commission will provide the passes to almost 70,000 young Europeans as part of the European Year of Youth. 

The applications open tomorrow October 12th at noon & close on October 26th at noon for a travel period in 2022. 

If you are selected, you will be able to travel by rail for free over a period of minimum 1 day and up to 30 days between March 1st 2022 and February 28th 2023. 

Up to four friends can come along - provided they meet eligibility conditions - by using your application code to submit their own application. 

Selectees will become DiscoverEU ambassadors and will be asked to share travel experiences through social media. 

