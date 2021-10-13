Govt assurances that people will be able to get their toys for Christmas in the UK

An aerial view of Felixstowe port. Photo: Wikipedia
There will be no shortage of Christmas presents despite shipping containers carrying toys and electrical goods being diverted from the UK's biggest port because it was full.
The world's largest container shipping company, Maersk, has diverted some ships away from Felixstowe port because there is nowhere left to stack containers at the port.
There is currently an acute shortage of truck drivers.
"I'm confident that people will be able to get their toys for Christmas," Conservative Party Chairman Oliver Dowden said when asked about the problems at Felixstowe port.
"We are working through these challenges, to address them," he said. He said they were providing 5,000 training spaces to train HGV drivers.
"I am confident that people will be able to get their toys for Christmas, this year," he told Sky News.
Dowden, who is a cabinet minister without portfolio in the Cabinet Office, said the situation was improving at the port.
When asked whether or not people should start to buy now for Christmas, he said: "I would say just buy as you do normally."
The man's solicitor David Peters: 'It is counter-productive and simply wrong that people who are mentally unwell should be locked up in prison in solitary confinement for 23 hours'
North Tipperary IFA chair Imelda Walsh with IFA president Toomevara farmer Tim Cullinan, and members of North Tipperary IFA at Friday’s farmer rally in Cork
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.