Concern over missed diagnosis and medical treatment is high, research finds

New research has found that one in five people are worried they could have missed out on diagnosis and treatment for illness due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of the people surveyed for research carried out by Pfizer, around 50% have either cancelled medical appointments or missed scheduled appointments

Hospital-initiated cancellations were higher among older age groups with 28% of over 65s having a hospital appointment cancelled compared to 16% of 25-34-year-olds.

Just over one-in-ten (11%) adults did not seek treatment despite feeling unwell during this period.

The annual Pfizer Health & Science Index reveals that people are less worried about visiting the hospital than they were last year.

Almost one-fifth (18%) of respondents were very or quite worried and would not visit a hospital. This is down from 27% in 2020.

The 2021 findings also show that just 16% of people are very or quite worried and would not visit their GP.

A total of 43% of people believe they experienced a negative health implication due to the pandemic with mental health, diet and weight and a lack of exercise identified.

People are anxious about their long-term health and the prospect of developing a variety of serious illnesses in the future, the research finds. Cancer was the most significant concern identified.

Of the people who stated they were concerned about cancer as they age (50%), 21% of respondents (41% of women) said they were concerned about getting breast cancer, 18% had concerns about contracting cervical cancer (35% of women) and 39% were concerned about all other forms of cancer.

The Pfizer Index also shows that respondents have similar concerns about getting other diseases, with 40% concerned about heart disease; 37% worried about developing Alzheimer’s and over one-quarter of those surveyed (28%) responding that they have concerns about developing depression later in life.