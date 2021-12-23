What's in Met Éireann's weather forecast for Christmas Eve?
We are in for a mild Christmas, according to Met Éireann.
Christmas Eve will begin with outbreaks of rain and they will slowly spread northwards, reaching Ulster later in the afternoon.
Met Éireann predicts that "clearer and brighter conditions will quickly follow into the south, extending into the west by afternoon.
"Patches of light rain and drizzle will linger. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in mostly moderate southeasterly winds.
"Current indications suggest that more rain will spread across the country from the southwest later on Christmas Eve night. However, with Rudolph's help, Santa will have no problem making his way through the rain."
