Exam fees for Leaving Certificate and Junior Cycle examinations to be waived

Minister for Education Norma Foley has confirmed that all fees for the 2022 Leaving Certificate and Junior Cycle examinations will be waived by the State Examinations Commission (SEC).
Students will not have to pay the fees which would usually be €116 and €109 for the Leaving Certificate and Junior Cycle examinations respectively.
I can confirm that all fees for the 2022 Leaving Certificate and Junior Cycle examinations will be waived by the State Examinations Commission.— Norma Foley T.D (@NormaFoleyTD1) February 3, 2022
The timetable for the State exams will be released on their website.
The Department for Education said schools will be supported and given clear guidance on the arrangements for the examination this year which will be guided by the Public Health advice.
Next week, information about the changes to the Leaving Cert examinations will be available on their website.
