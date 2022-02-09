Figures for hospital and ICU patients with Covid-19 drop again despite high infection rate

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital and receiving ICU care has dropped in the past 24 hours.
There are 627 patients requiring treatment in hospital, the latest figures show.
Out of that figure, there were 68 patients receiving ICU care today.
The figure for those in hospital has dropped from 646 yesterday, down 19.
The ICU figures are also down from yesterday's total of 72.
Latest confirmed cases stands at 5,677 for PCR tests with a further 5,578 registered positive antigen tests.
In total, that represents a total of 11,255 positive tests on February 9.
Some of the local combatants lined up for the MMA promotion at the Clonmel Park Hotel on Saturday, February 26
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.