National Food Waste Recycling Week launched

National Food Waste Recycling Week which runs from the May 30 until June 6, 2022, is a new national campaign from MyWaste.ie to encourage people to recycle their food waste.

A previous study by the Environmental Protection Agency found that approximately 50% of household organic waste was being disposed of in the wrong bins. By segregating food waste correctly, it can be transformed into renewable energy and bio-fertilisers for horticulture and agricultural use.

Minister Ossian Smyth, Minister of State with responsibility for Public Procurement, eGovernment and Circular Economy said:

“National Food Waste Recycling Week is a wonderful opportunity to create awareness of how important it is that we recycle our food waste, so that it can be put to further crucial use as fuel and bio-fertiliser for example.

“Food waste is a significant contributor to carbon emissions, adding to climate change. The best way to address this is to try to cut down on food waste in the first place.

“But it is inevitable that there will almost always be food matter left over in homes and businesses so recycling it means that it does not just go to landfills, it becomes a useful resource instead, contributing positively to the growth of Ireland’s bio-economy.”

The campaign is based on research into why there may be some barriers to recycling food waste and will provide useful tips and advice on how people can start to recycle more of their food waste, thereby increasing understanding and awareness of the role that people can play in Ireland’s broader circular and green economy.

It is being managed by Ireland’s three regional waste management planning offices*. The campaign is funded by the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications.

Throughout the week, events will be held nationwide, supported by local authorities, the Composting and Anaerobic Digestion Association of Ireland (Cré) and the Irish Waste Management Association (IWMA).

One of the highlight events will be an exhibition at this year’s Bloom Festival, which takes place over the extended June Bank Holiday weekend.

The National Food Waste Recycling Week Exhibition tent hosted by MyWaste.ie will give people the chance to see first-hand how food waste recycling works, with a number of interactive exhibits.

National Food Waste Recycling Week 2022 runs from the 30th May until the 6th June. During this week we aim to encourage everyone to recycle food waste by providing practical advice along with hints and tips https://t.co/95yvMJnvGC — My Waste Ireland (@MyWasteIreland) May 26, 2022

Experts will be on hand to demonstrate how easily food can be recycled and to answer questions people might have.

Special guests include: Anja Murray, ecologist and presenter of RTE’s Eco Eye; Marie Staunton, Gardener and Conor Spacey, Culinary Director @FoodSpace who is also involved in the Chefs Manifesto working towards Strategic Development Goal 2 (Sustainable Solutions to End Hunger) with the UN and World Food Programme.

Pauline McDonogh, Waste Prevention Coordinator, Southern Waste Region said:

“We would like to thank the people that are currently recycling their food waste. We hope this new national campaign will encourage more people to recycle food waste.

“We have undertaken research into the barriers against food waste recycling and these learnings have underpinned this campaign.

“By providing practical tools and understanding we want to show people what can be put into their food waste recycling bin, the importance of separating waste food from its packaging, and the reasons why doing so is good for the Irish environment.” she continued.

People are encouraged to check locally for information on one of the many events happenings nationwide and receive one of 15,000 food waste caddies, each with a starter pack of caddy liners and an information leaflet which are being distributed throughout the week-long campaign.