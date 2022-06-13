ALERT: Irish bread products recalled due to Listeria Monocytogenes fears

Batches of Irish bread products are being recalled from shops due to the possible presence of Listeria Monocytogenes.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued an alert about products from Pat the Baker and Irish Pride marked with best before dates from 27/05/2022 to 15/06/2022.

Consumers are advised not to eat the affected batches of Pat the Baker Quality Bread Quality Crumb (400g), Pat the Baker Breadcrumb (5kg), Irish Pride Bread Crumbs (400g), and Irish Pride Catering Bread Crumbs (2kg).

Symptoms of Listeria Monocytogenes infection can include mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

In rare cases the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.

Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.

The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average 3 weeks but can range between 3 and 70 days.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where the affected batches were sold.

Wholesalers/distributors are requested to contact their affected customers and recall the affected batches and provide a point-of-sale recall notice to their retailer customers.

Caterers should not use the implicated batches.