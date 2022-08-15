Planning report into An Bord Pleanala allegations referred to DPP and the Garda

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has referred a planning report into “certain decisions” at An Bord Pleanala to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the Garda and the Standards in Public Office (SIPO).
Mr O’Brien said he referred the report by barrister Remy Farrell on the advice of the Attorney General.
The report was entitled the “report into the management of conflicts of interest and relevant disclosures by the Deputy Chairperson of An Bord Pleanala in relation to certain decisions of that Board and related matters”.
In a statement on Monday evening, the Housing Department said it would be “inappropriate for the minister to comment further on this specific matter”.
“It is now a matter for the Director of Public Prosecutions as to whether a criminal prosecution should be undertaken arising from the findings of the report,” it added.
The minister has also sought the views of the DPP in relation to the publication of the report “having regard to the possibility of a prosecution”.
Sharlene Mawdsley came sixth in her 400 metres heat at the European Athletics Championships in Munich on Tuesday evening
Killenaule's Eoin O'Connell sizes up his options as Cahir's Eoin Wyse prepares to challenge. Picture: Michael Boland
Miss Tipperary Megan Kelly pictured at Dromineer Beach in Nenagh Co Tipperary at the nationwide beach and waterways clean-up
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.