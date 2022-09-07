Man in his 20s arrested in connection with organised crime investigation

A man arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into organised crime is due to appear in court this morning (September 7).
Gardaí in Sligo arrested and charged the man - aged in his mid-20s - earlier today in relation to the investigation.
He is expected to appear before a sitting of Loughrea District Court in Ballinasloe.
Investigations are ongoing.
