€12m funding for community centres will benefit people 'for years to come' - Humphreys

Millions of euro in funding for community centres across Ireland will benefit people "for years to come".

That's according to the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, who today (October 12) announced €12.5million funding for the upgrade and development of almost 600 community centres.

The new Community Centre Investment Fund (CCIF) - the largest single investment into community centres in decades - will support groups in every county to carry out refurbishments and improvements to their local community facility.

The funding - up to a maximum of €25,000 - will lead to improvements to community centres, GAA clubs, parish halls, youth centres, men’s sheds and facilities used by the elderly.

Today’s announcement of Category 1 projects will be followed by further funding announcements for larger scale projects in the coming weeks.

Works will include the installation of new windows/doors, energy retrofitting, improved toilets and disability access, upgraded lighting systems and stage areas, the development of community cinemas and libraries, and the provision of additional or better services to the community such as meals for the elderly and youth facilities.

Speaking about the funding, Minister Humphreys said, "The local Community Centre is at the heart of our towns, villages and parishes all across this country. They come in many different shapes and sizes and are a place for people of all ages to meet up and socialise with friends, old and new. I want to support these great local facilities and that’s why I launched the new Community Centre Investment Fund earlier this year.

"The level of interest has been unprecedented under any scheme previously ran by the Department of Rural and Community Development. I am delighted today to announce over €12.5 million in funding for almost 600 projects nationwide. This funding will support Community Centres, Parish Halls, GAA Clubhouses, Youth Facilities, Men’s Sheds and much more.

"I want to congratulate all of the successful groups who are receiving funding, which I know will benefit local communities for years to come. This particular strand of funding focused on small scale grants of up to €25,000. I am pleased to confirm that I will be announcing grants for larger scale projects later this year."

Some successful applicants receiving the maximum funding of €25,000 include Crusheen Community Centre in Co Clare, Bweeng Community Hall in Co Cork, Cara House Family Resource Centre in Co Donegal, Gorvagh Community Centre, Corrabeagh in Co Leitrim, Kilmacthomas Day Care Centre in Co Waterford and Killoughternane Community Hall in Co Carlow.

The Rock GAA Club in Co Laois received an allocation of €24,970, with €17,517 for Mulcair Men's Shed in Co Limerick, €24,743 for Tulsk Macra Hall in Co Roscommon, and €14,641.50 for Moydow Hall Committee, Aughine in Co Longford.

Also welcoming the funding, Minister of State Joe O’Brien TD said, "I spend a significant amount of my time out and about visiting community groups throughout Ireland and I see first-hand the importance of community centres - that shared community space where people can gather to support each other, to work, to socialise, and to help to continue to develop their local community.

"There has been huge interest in the fund which has received a large number of applications and the increased funding we have secured in the Budget will ensure that the new fund has the biggest impact possible in local communities nationwide."

A full list of the successful projects is available here.