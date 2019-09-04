Over 40,000 white wristbands to be handed-out at Ploughing 2019 for child safety

The Ploughing and FBD "Keeping You Safe" child safety wristband initiative will be an important feature again at this year’s National Ploughing Championships following its tremendous success in previous years.

Over 40,000 white wristbands will be handed-out at all of the event entrances, which will allow for a contact phone number to be written on the band in case the wearer wanders off amidst the large gathering.

NPA Managing Director Anna May McHugh, FBD CEO Fiona Muldoon and local children launched this enterprise out on the site of this year’s Ploughing in Ballintrane, Fenagh, Carlow taking place from September 17 to 19.

"We are delighted to be partnering up with FBD again on this excellent safety concept as all can now rest assured that loved ones will be returned safely in case they wander away in the crowds that attend Ploughing.

"With visitors of over 250,000 expected these wristbands give reassurance and great peace-of-mind to all attending the event and add immensely to visitor experience," said NPA MD Anna May McHugh.

FBD CEO Fiona Muldoon said: "FBD are delighted to continue our support for the ploughing 2019 wristband safety initiative.

"This popular initiative has being incredibly helpful to help protect our children at the largest event in the farming calendar should they stray or become separated from their parents or loved ones.

"We hope that all young visitors will wear the FBD wristbands and have a great, safe and fun day at Ploughing 2019."

A day at Ploughing is a brilliant family day with something of interest for all ages and tastes with children particularly well catered for with a Wheelchair Accessible Playground, Baby Changing Areas, Pony Games, over 1,000 Animals of all types, Junior Baking Competitions, Amusements, HSI Young Handler Competition, Sporting Heroes, Family Friendly Fish Fun Zone, Sweet & Toy Stands and much more.

Tickets are now available online at www.npa.ie or by phoning 059 862 5125.

Special student and group rates apply to pre-event orders and all children under 12 are free.