Is this the most Irish thing ever? Hail Mary wins Ireland's favourite prayer at Ploughing

The Hail Mary was voted Ireland's favourite prayer on the final day of the National Ploughing Championships in Carlow.

The competition was run by the Diocese of Kildare and Leighlin and had the theme "Digging Deeper – Rooting For Christ".

Visitors chose their favourite prayer from a shortlist, which included the Our Father and the Rosary.

Hail Mary received 61% of votes, while O Angel of God (the Guardian Angel Prayer) received 39%.

Bishop Denis Nulty, Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin, said he was "overwhelmed" by the response to the prayer competition.

He also invited visitors to compose a new prayer on caring for the environment.