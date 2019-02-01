Tipperary bog restoration features at major national biodiversity conference

A short film telling the story of the community and agency involvement in the award winning raised bog restoration project at Scohaboy SAC outside Cloughjordan village has been made for Ireland’s National Biodiversity Conference in Dublin Castle on February 22 and 22.

The film is one of seven comissioned nationwide with Lifeblood Films to showcase successful local biodiversity projects and the benefits communities can take from being involved with them.

The other projects filmed were Dublin Port (tern colony), Harper’s Island Wetland Centre, Clonbur Forest Park, Dodder River Action group, and the wild meadow and orchard on the grounds of INTEL Ireland.

The Cloughjordan Community Development Committee are the local partners in the Scohaboy conservation project with Coillte Forest and the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

The project is an excellent example of how State agencies and a local community group can collaborate successfully in the conservation and protection of a unique natural heritage asset.

The Cloughjordan film was commissioned by Coillte Forest, whose excellent community engagement over the years has helped realise invaluable local amenity and conservation assets.

The raised bog restoration LIFE project at Scohaboy is recognised as one of the most successful community supported conservation efforts of its kind in Ireland, winning several national awards over the years.

The conservation effort at Scohaboy is also a great example of community response to climate action.

The peatlands of the Irish Midlands - of which Scohaboy is one - are among the most important raised bog systems remaining in Europe and Scohaboy represents some of the last remnants of this habitat still in existence in the Atlantic region of the EU.