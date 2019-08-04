Nenagh Walking Club has plans afoot to walk to Knock

Nenagh Walking Club will hold its next meeting on Thursday, August 8, in the Hibernian Inn at 8pm.

On the walking front, on Tuesday, August 6, the meeting point is at Killoscully at 7.30pm for Killoscully mass path; contact Pat, 085-1741411.

Sunday, August 11, sees the beginning of the walk to Knock, County Mayo, finishing Wednesday August 21. Details in the local media, the parish newsletter or contact Donie, 087-2761442, for further information.

Non-members are welcome to do three walks before joining the club.

However, we would ask that non-members contact the walk leader prior to the walk to ensure that they have the fitness level required for the walk and discuss walking gear requirement.