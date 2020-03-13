Nenagh Walking Club to hike to Millennium Cross

Nenagh Walking Club’s next Sunday walk is March 15 with another social scenic hike, this time to the Millennium Cross along gravel roadway.

The C walk will take approximately 90 minutes, with an easy hill. Departing Kenyon Street car park at 10am and Graves of the Leinstermen at 10.30am.

On Tuesday, March 17, the club were due to participate in the St Patrick’s Day parade. However this has now been postponed. More information on outings can be had from Cyril, 086-3721862.

Walking continues every Tuesday night meeting at Tesco at 7.30 for a 9km walk around Nenagh bypass (except for St Patrick’s evening). Further information from Martin, 087-2562454, or Mary, 087-2265926.

The club is celebrating 20 years in existence this year and numerous events have been planned which are open to all members and non members. Watch local press and nenaghwalk.ie for further details.